Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton will transfer to UTEP, a source told ESPN.com.

Delton will play for former Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel, who coached Delton before taking the head job at UTEP last year. Delton will join the Wildcats as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately.

Delton, a running quarterback, put up 734 yards on the ground and 1,191 through the air as a part-time starter for the Wildcats over the past two seasons. Skylar Thompson eventually won the starting job away from Delton early this year.

UTEP, which ended with a record of 1-11, played three different quarterbacks this year. All three finished with more interceptions than touchdown passes.