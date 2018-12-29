PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. -- UCF isn't ruling out the possibility of quarterback McKenzie Milton playing in 2019, Knights quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby said.

"Yeah, I think so," Lebby said Saturday morning during a media session for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. "We'll kind of wait and see. I think it's day-to-day with him. That's just the reality of it, and working through it all with him and our medical staff and seeing where it goes."

Milton was injured in late November when he took a helmet to his right knee against USF, causing nerve damage and a dislocation. He will undergo a fifth surgery in late January, Lebby said.

A week ago, Milton's mother, Teresa, tweeted that Milton had gone through an "EMG nerve conduction study." She wrote that the test was "painful but so hopeful" and marked the beginning of his recovery.

Teresa Milton also wrote that the focus of next month's surgery will be the nerves.

Good Morning Night Nation yesterday was a good day! McKenzie went through EMG nerve conduction study .Painful but so hopeful. Recovery has started , the key of his up coming surgery is the nerves. Please keep praying specificalliy for that. Thank U Dr Ziddel and

Jewett ! — TeresaMilton (@milton6teresa) December 22, 2018

McKenzie Milton won't be healthy enough to take part in spring practice, said Lebby, who left open the possibility of UCF requesting a medical redshirt for him next year.

"It's all day-to-day," Lebby said. "It's how he's doing, how he's feeling, how the surgery goes. Got to get a lot of things done before we get to that point."

Thus far, Lebby said Milton's progress has been positive. The medical reports have been "great" and "every single doctor's visit has gone really good," Lebby added.

The next step for Milton, Lebby said, is to start his rehabilitation, which he will continue leading up to surgery.

"Obviously, we're all hoping and wishing that the surgery goes incredibly well and successful in January and gives him the ability to rehab and get back as soon as he can," Lebby said.

But, Lebby added, Milton won't start throwing anytime soon.

"He won't be doing anything," Lebby said. "It'll take some time, but once he gets back, he'll be back and he'll be ready to roll."