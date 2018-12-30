MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Alabama starting linebacker Christian Miller will have an MRI on his injured hamstring, and his status is uncertain for the national championship game against Clemson, coach Nick Saban said after the Crimson Tide's 45-34 win over Oklahoma.

Miller was injured in the third quarter, and he was in obvious pain as he clutched his leg and fell to the ground. He didn't return to the game and left the locker room on crutches. Still, Alabama remained hopeful he'd be able to play on Jan. 7.

"Christian Miller may be the guy that will be the most difficult," Saban said. "He's the only guy that may have an issue. We don't know the extent of his hamstring injury to this point, but when they do an MRI, we'll find out. He seemed to be the most serious injury we had."

Miller went into the Oklahoma game with 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and a team-high 12 quarterback hurries.