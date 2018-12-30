An MRI test on Alabama linebacker Christian Miller's injured hamstring revealed a pull, and not a tear, paving the way for his likely return against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7, sources told ESPN.

Miller, a redshirt senior, left Alabama's 45-34 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night in the third quarter after injuring his left hamstring and was unable to return to the game. Alabama coach Nick Saban said afterward that Miller would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Miller has been a key part of Alabama's defense this season with his big-play ability. He's second on the team with 8.5 sacks and tied for the team lead with 12 quarterback pressures. With continued treatment, Alabama officials are optimistic they will have him ready to go by game time.