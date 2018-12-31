Ole Miss has hired Rich Rodriguez as its new offensive coordinator, the school announced Monday.

Rodriguez, formerly the head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, received a three-year contract, sources told ESPN.

The 55-year-old, who interviewed for the position last week, is the second former head coach to join Matt Luke's staff at Mississippi. Former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre was hired earlier this month as the Rebels' defensive coordinator.

"Part of building a successful program means surrounding our players with the most talented coaches, and I feel like we have done that with hiring of Mike Macintyre to lead our defense and now Rich Rodriguez to lead our offense," Luke said in a statement.

"Rich has coached at the highest levels of college football and is one of the most innovative offensive minds in our sport. I couldn't be more excited to get to work with his experience, creativity and toughness as part of our team."

Arizona fired Rodriguez in January after six seasons in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation brought by his former administrative assistant. Although the school's investigation determined that the claim could not be substantiated, it nevertheless led to the firing of Rodriguez, who also denied the allegations.

Rodriguez went 43-35 at Arizona, reaching five bowl games but averaging fewer than six wins over his last three seasons.

Before joining the Wildcats, Rodriguez coached at Michigan, where he went 15-22 from 2008-10, and at West Virginia, where his teams went 60-26 from 2001-07.

"My family and I are really excited to join Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family," Rodriguez said. "I'm appreciative of the trust and confidence of Matt and look forward to helping him continue to build this great program. There are a lot of exciting things happening with Rebel football, and I'm fortunate to be able to join this team."

Mississippi announced the day after its season ended in November that defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff would not return for a third year.

The Rebels finished 5-7, and 1-7 in the SEC, after giving up about 36 points and 483 yards per game.