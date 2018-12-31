Ole Miss is finalizing a deal to make Rich Rodriguez the Rebels' offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Rodriguez, formerly the head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, is set to receive a three-year contract. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

The 55-year-old, who interviewed for the position last week, will be the second former head coach to join Matt Luke's staff at Mississippi. Former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre was hired earlier this month as the Rebels' defensive coordinator.

Arizona fired Rodriguez in January after six seasons in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation brought by his former administrative assistant. Although the school's investigation determined that the claim could not be substantiated, it nevertheless led to the firing of Rodriguez, who also denied the allegations.

Rodriguez went 43-35 at Arizona, reaching five bowl games but averaging fewer than six wins over his last three seasons.

Before joining the Wildcats, Rodriguez coached at Michigan, where he went 15-22 from 2008-10, and at West Virginia, where his teams went 60-26 from 2001-07.

Mississippi announced the day after its season ended in November that defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff would not return for a third year.

The Rebels finished 5-7, and 1-7 in the SEC, after giving up about 36 points and 483 yards per game.