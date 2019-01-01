        <
          LSU's Terrence Alexander and Grant Delpit ejected from Fiesta Bowl

          3:24 PM ET
          • Mitch ShermanESPN Staff Writer
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- LSU safety Grant Delpit, a first-team All-American, and cornerback Terrence Alexander were ejected in the first half Tuesday at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

          Delpit was called for targeting on a hit against UCF receiver Dredrick Snelson Jr. in the second quarter.

          Alexander was tossed for throwing a punch after the Tigers recovered a fumble by UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.

          Alexander punched wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the facemask.

          No. 11 LSU was already without starting corners Greedy Williams, a first-team All-American who opted to skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, and Kristian Fulton, who missed the final two games of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery.

          Additionally, top backup Kelvin Joseph was suspended from playing in the Fiesta Bowl for a violation of team rules.

          Alexander, a senior, started opposite sophomore Kary Vincent Jr. at cornerback against the undefeated, No. 8-ranked Knights.

          UCF defensive back Kyle Gibson was ejected in the second quarter for targeting for a hit on Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.

          LSU led 31-21 in the third quarter.

