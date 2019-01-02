Urban Meyer finishes his coaching career with a win at the Rose Bowl as Dwayne Haskins throws for 251 yards and three touchdowns. (2:58)

PASADENA, Calif. -- In the wake of Ohio State's victory in the Rose Bowl, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reaffirmed his belief that he has coached his last football game.

"I know this is relatively young, but I started young -- 17 years as a head coach, 33 years doing this," Meyer, 54, said. "And just very fortunate, and I do believe I'm done."

That was music to the ears of his wife, Shelley, who also expressed her desire for him to leave the coaching profession after the Buckeyes' 28-23 win against Washington.

"I would be ecstatic if he didn't [coach again]," Shelley Meyer said. "I'm done. I want him to be done. He's too intense."

Urban Meyer, who will be succeeded by offensive coordinator Ryan Day, will become an assistant athletic director at Ohio State and also will co-teach a course titled "Leadership and Character" in Ohio State's Fisher College of Business this spring.

Shelley Meyer said that she thought Urban's new role as an assistant AD will be a good fit because it will keep him busy and around the program's players. Although she called the change "bittersweet," she also said she welcomed her husband taking on a job that doesn't come with the stress of being a head football coach.

"It's an end to something that we've been doing for a long, long, long time," she said. "I'm sad, but I'm really happy for him, because this is what needed to happen right now.

"He's been fun again. He's back to the Urban I knew when he wasn't so stressed out and anxious and having headaches."

In seven years leading Ohio State, Meyer compiled a record of 83-9 and was 187-32 during his coaching career at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida before landing in Columbus. Day will officially take over as the Buckeyes head coach on Wednesday.

Day said he doesn't have any single priority to address immediately once his title change becomes official, only that he'll have the team convene for a meeting on Jan. 7 to set the direction for the offseason.

"Just because it has been a couple weeks of work. I've been out recruiting," Day said. "It's been coming; it's not like it just hit me."

The next major order of business for Ohio State will be to learn quarterback Dwayne Haskins' decision regarding the NFL draft. Haskins, who has a chance to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL draft, said after the game that he has a lot of time to settle on a decision.

"Working with my family and teammates and coaches to figure out what's best for me," he said. "But right now I'm excited to get this win. Excited to leave Coach with this victory for myself and the rest of the teammates. It's a blessed situation right now."

Haskins completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the win.