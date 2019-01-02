Jim Margraff, coach of Johns Hopkins football since 1990, died Wednesday at 58, the university announced.

Margraff was the winningest coach in school history with a 221-89-3 record. His team finished 12-2 this past season, when the Blue Jays advanced to the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time in school history.

"Jim Margraff was a thoughtful, humble, passionate and exceptionally talented leader and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time," Johns Hopkins athletic director Alanna W. Shanahan said in a statement. "He left an indelible impact on all he touched and he made us all better. We will forever be thankful for the unparalleled experiences he provided for so many over the course of his highly successful career."

The Baltimore Ravens also posted their condolences on Twitter, calling Margraff "a highly respected member of the Baltimore community and an icon at Johns Hopkins University."

Margraff, a 1982 graduate of Johns Hopkins, is survived by his wife, Alice, and children Megan, James and Will.

The school is making plans for a memorial service on campus.