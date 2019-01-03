The Under Armour All-America Game airs tonight at 6 ET on ESPN 2, and the top prospects from across the country have been practicing all week to prepare for it. The recruits have competed with each other in one-on-ones, dance contests and skills challenges to prove they are the best of the best.

There has been a lot of fun mixed in with the competition, with trips to a private beach, golf, laser tag, paintball, a Madden tournament and even a personalized message from Under Armour athlete Steph Curry.