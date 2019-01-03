Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson is returning to the Longhorns for the 2019 season, he tweeted Thursday.

"The best is yet to come," he said in making the announcement, adding that returning for his senior year will allow him to accomplish two goals: to get his degree and to help Texas win a championship.

The junior had 68 catches for 985 yards and 7 touchdowns this year and was ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

He caught three passes for 40 yards in Tuesday's 28-21 Allstate Sugar Bowl win over Georgia.

Johnson hinted at a return after the game, saying, "This feels amazing. All of our hard work, it paid off tonight, and this is great for this year we're just going to enjoy it. And also have momentum for us next year as well for UT."

He said the NFL Draft Advisory Board had recommended that he return to school.