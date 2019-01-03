Redshirt sophomore cornerback Bryce Turner of Cal has been hospitalized in Southern California after suffering what his family called a "medical emergency near his family home" in a statement released Thursday.

"We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital," the statement said. "Please keep Bryce in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updated information as it becomes available and we learn more about his condition, but at this time we ask that our family's privacy is respected so we can focus on Bryce's condition."

It is unclear what Turner is being treated for, but the medical event the family referenced occurred during a workout on Sunday and he was hospitalized that day, sources said.

Cal wrapped up its season Dec. 26 in the Cheez-It Bowl and players are home on break.

"Our positives thoughts, prayers and energy are with Bryce and his family," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. "We are thankful to the medical professionals who have cared for Bryce and continue to monitor his condition. We will do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time."

Turner, a transfer from Long Beach City College, played in one game for the Bears this season after redshirting in 2017. He went to St. John Bosco High in Bellflower.