Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan plans to enter the NFL draft this spring after three seasons of starting with the Buckeyes.

Jordan moved from offensive guard to center at the start of the 2018 season. He is considered the No. 3 center prospect in this year's draft class, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

"In my heart I know I'm ready for the NFL largely because I have been coached by the very best," Jordan said in a written statement shared via social media Friday morning.

Jordan has a chance to become the third center from Ohio State picked in the NFL draft in the last three years. Pat Elflein, selected in the third round of the 2017 draft, started 13 games for the Minnesota Vikings this season. Billy Price, selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, started in 10 games this year for the Cincinnati Bengals.