How to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson for the national title looks very good on its own. But ESPN's MegaCast presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship will provide more unique viewing options than ever before. Overall, 17 presentations will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN3, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes Radio. All presentations are available on ESPN App.

In addition to the traditional telecast on ESPN featuring Alabama vs. Clemson on Monday (8 p.m. ET), Monday Night Football Film Room, Field Pass, BlimpCast, and TechCast are headlining the new offerings, with Command Center, Sounds of the Game, DataCenter, SkyCam, and Hometown Radio among the presentations returning this year.

Here's what you need to know about the many ways in which you can watch Alabama vs. Georgia:

Watch/listen: Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV | Radio

Don't have ESPN? Learn how to get instant access today: ESPNInstantAccess.com

Where can I watch and listen to the CFP National Championship?

Alabama vs. Clemson from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is airing on ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit will call the game with Tom Rinaldi covering Clemson and Maria Taylor on Alabama. Watch

ESPN's traditional telecast will be accompanied by a number of alternate presentations for the game. Each presentation is available on the ESPN App.

Field Pass (ESPN2 and ESPN App): Field Pass will offer free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship, anchored by Adam Amin and Steve Levy who will roam the sidelines of Levi's Stadium. The two play-by-play announcers will call the action from the unique vantage point while simultaneously being joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities and celebrities throughout the game. Watch

Monday Night Football Film Room (ESPNEWS and ESPN App): Monday Night Film Room will house ESPN's MNF trio -- Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, and Booger McFarland -- along with college football and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay. The four football minds will breakdown the game in real time the way active players and coaches do leading up to and following each game. It will be presented with limited commercial breaks. Watch

Command Center Telecast (ESPNU and ESPN App): A split-screen with simultaneous multiple camera views, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam, High SkyCam, and All-22 among others, and isolated camera feeds of both Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Enhanced statistics and real time drive charts supplement the game action. The traditional telecast's call of the game will be part of the presentation. Watch

Sounds of the Game (ESPN Classic and ESPN App): Fans can enjoy the natural sounds of Levi's Stadium as if they were sitting inside. Fans will watch the ESPN traditional game telecast, sans commentators, and hear the complete pregame on-field festivities, including band performances, the public address announcer and referee calls. The presentation's audio will be amplified with dozens of microphones positioned throughout the stadium. Both school's halftime band performances will also be featured. Watch

Thinking Out Loud (SEC Network and ESPN App): Thinking Out Loud the popular weekly show during college football season on SEC Network, makes its CFP National Championship debut. The trio of Marcus Spears, Greg McElroy and Alyssa Lang bring hijinks, highlights and hilarity, while offering astute analysis and reaction throughout the game. They will be joined by other guests during the game. Watch

Hometown Audio (ESPN3 and ESPN App): A partnership with Learfield (Alabama) and JMI Sports (Clemson) pairs the ESPN telecast with the hometown radio call of the two teams. Broadcasters: The Alabama radio team is Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson and Chris Stewart; the Clemson radio team is Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather and Tim Bourret. Alabama and Clemson

Blimpcast (ESPN3 and ESPN App): SportsCenter's Matt Barrie and Elle Duncan will be inside the Goodyear Blimp for the full duration of the game. The unique viewing option will be tri-box, showing the duo in one screen, the game telecast in another, and the view from the blimp in the third -- with the entire presentation accompanied by the two college football fans commentary throughout the duration of the game. Watch

TechCast (ESPN3 and ESPN App): TechCast will spotlight the best of ESPN's innovation throughout the game, as 12 different camera views will be showcased in smaller boxes, surrounding a split screen view. The split screen views will rotate between the 12 options throughout the game. Among the vantage points include: SkyCam, High SkyCam, RefCam, PylonCam, AllCam, Marker Cam, and many more. Watch

DataCenter (ESPN3 and ESPN App): On-screen graphic content ranging from analytics, real time drive charts, win probability updates, curated social media reaction and more. ESPN Radio's call will be part of the presentation. Watch

SkyCam (ESPN3 and ESPN App): A continuous feed of the camera that maneuvers above the field of play and often provides a behind-the-offense look at game action. Watch

High SkyCam (ESPN3 and ESPN App): Similar to the SkyCam, but several feet higher, offering an alternate view well above the action. Watch

All-22 (ESPN3 and ESPN App): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop. Watch

ESPN Deportes and ESPN App: Lalo Varela and Pablo Viruega call the game for ESPN Deportes with Kenneth Garay and Alex Pombo for ESPN Deportes Radio. Watch

ESPN Radio and ESPN App: Sean McDonough calls the CFP National Championship on ESPN Radio, joinied by Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons. The radio broadcast is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.