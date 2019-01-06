Marty Smith says Clemson has been preparing for a suspended Dexter Lawrence for two weeks and feel comfortable with DT Albert Huggins in the CFP Championship Game. (0:36)

On May 17, Clelin Ferrell turns 22 years old. The Clemson defensive end is, by almost any measure, a very young man.

But every season that a superstar suits up for Clemson feels like a dog year. Ferrell's career has coincided with the most historic four-year stretch in Clemson history, so his time as a Tiger seems so much longer.

"Even though I've been here for four years, do I feel like an old head? I really, really do," Ferrell recently told ESPN. "I feel like all of us do."

"Us" is a group of Clemson defensive linemen you already know. If you don't, you haven't followed college football during the past four seasons. Along with quarterback Deshaun Watson, linebacker Ben Boulware, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and others, these "old head" defensive linemen have become the faces of Clemson's dynasty. Whether they're swarming ball-carriers on Saturdays or dressing up as Power Rangers for Halloween in 2016, the linemen have always been front and center.

And, because the defensive linemen blossomed so early in their careers, starred for multiple seasons and, in the case of Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant, returned for their senior season despite NFL interest, they experienced something unique in a sport where fast-tracking to the pros is the norm.

They "grew old."

"We had 120 guys on the team, and it took me the whole year to learn everybody's name, because there so many new faces," Ferrell said. "I'm like, 'Dang, am I really getting this old?' I feel like I'm 60 now. I can barely remember people's names."

On Monday night, Wilkins and tight end Cannon Smith will appear in their 59th career games, a program record they now share. Wilkins, Ferrell and Bryant have combined for 151 appearances, 116 starts, 472 tackles, 122.5 tackles for loss and 62.5 sacks.

"It's really cool," Wilkins said of his longevity at Clemson. "You definitely get to see a lot more. Because I feel like when you kind of breeze through it and hurry up and get out, you miss a lot."

Clemson's defensive linemen will miss a lot about their time in college, but they've made plenty of lifelong memories. The on-field ones wrap up Monday against Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game presented by AT&T. For Wilkins, Ferrell and Bryant, it caps a career that includes four playoff trips, four ACC championships, three national championship games and, possibly, a second title.

But there are off-field memories, too. Like a trip to Lake Keowee in August.

"Coach Venables almost killed me with his pontoon boat," Ferrell said, laughing.

That's right: Ferrell's dream of growing old at Clemson was nearly curtailed thanks to an inner tube, a pontoon boat and a defensive coordinator who, if you've watched on the sideline during Tigers games, tends to get a bit amped. It was Lake Day, the annual training camp respite when Clemson coaches take players out for some fun on the water. This year, the S.S. Brent Venables included Ferrell, Wilkins, junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and a few others.

"We had too much weight on the boat, really," Venables said. "We only had a 150 engine. We were struggling, to say the least."

Before the tubing began, Ferrell had told Venables that he wasn't a strong swimmer and would have a tough time keeping his 6-foot-4, 265-pound body afloat if he fell off.

"He gave me this old rink-a-dink life vest," Ferrell said. "Literally the life vest was meant for someone who was like 10 years old, 140 pounds."

The tubing went as expected. Ferrell tumbled off, and the tube went flying in the opposite direction.

"I'm sitting there in the water but barely my head is staying afloat, so I'm panicking," Ferrell said. "Coach V goes to get the tube, and when he's going to get the tube, he doesn't even realize that the way he's trying to back up, the front of the boat was facing me. When he grabbed the tube, he just tried to rev the boat without turning around, and the boat comes right in my direction. I'm screaming and everybody's like, 'Coach V, fire! Fire! Fire!' and he just whipped his head back around and he swerved the boat to the right.'

"I'm freaking out. Just by the grace of God he swerved that thing over."

Ferrell estimates the boat was about seven yards away when Venables swerved. Yet there was one last step in the great boating adventure.

"Christian had to jump in the water and rescue me like we're on 'Titanic' or something," Ferrell said. "When I got back onto that boat, it took everything in me not to punch Coach V in the face. But we hugged it out. That's my man. But I'll never forget that."

Venables downplayed the event. Kind of.

"We had a little tube incident where we almost drowned guys in the back, but it was all good," he said. "I knew what I was doing the whole time ... just trying to keep them humble."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney often reminds his players to enjoy the moment together. Or, as defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence describes it, "Growing where your feet are." Monday marks the final time Ferrell, Wilkins and Bryant will take the field as Clemson teammates, and while the stage is huge, it is also familiar.

Wilkins and Bryant each have appeared in the past three playoff games against Alabama. Wilkins, Bryant and Ferrell all made contributions in the second CFP championship game, won by Clemson, and Bryant and Ferrell both recorded sacks in last year's semifinal loss at the Sugar Bowl. While Alabama's Quinnen Williams, the Outland Trophy winner, is currently the nation's most dominant defensive lineman, no one knew his name until midway through this season. Wilkins is a three-time first-team All-American, while Ferrell and Lawrence, the latter of whom is ineligible for the championship game after failing an NCAA drug test last month, both earned back-to-back first-team All-America honors.

"We've been playing for a minute, but we've been in the spotlight the same way," Ferrell said. "It's not like we're guys that came on the scene. We've played a lot of plays here. We've kind of cemented ourselves as guys who people see on the field a lot."

Last January, Wilkins and Ferrell announced within a three-day span that both would return for their senior seasons. Given the number of lower-profile players bolting for the NFL draft, their decisions surprised many, although both received second-round grades from the NFL's college advisory committee. Bryant received a third-round grade.

According to Swinney, both Wilkins and Ferrell "would have been gone" if they were surefire first-rounders, but Ferrell said this spring that a bigger factor was legacy and wanting to leave as one of Clemson's all-time greats. While the second-round projections also came as a surprise, Wilkins told Bleacher Report this spring, "Everyone is in such a rush to get [to the NFL]. But I want to continue to grow and build here so I can stay there as long as I can."

For Wilkins, another season at Clemson brought achievements both on and off the field, including the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the academic Heisman. On Monday, he will become the first Campbell Trophy winner to play in the CFP championship game.

"I always feel like, you start something, you finish it, which is clearly part of the reason why I came back," Wilkins said in New York after receiving the Campbell Trophy. "I started my time at Clemson, I wanted to live out my experience and do all four years regardless of everything else going on."

He later added: "I feel like I'm still making Clemson a better place, just by me being there, being an old head, living out my eligibility and maximizing my time there."

Like Wilkins, Ferrell isn't suffering FOMO when it comes to the NFL. He had more modest goals when he came to Clemson from Richmond, Virginia, as a decorated recruit in the summer of 2015. "When I came to college, I didn't know if I was good enough to go into the NFL, so I just focused on being a great college player," Ferrell said. "For a lot of guys, they just want to get to the NFL. But that kind of goes along with the culture of where they're at. Here at Clemson, it makes it easy for guys to want to come back, because the way we do things here."

It sounds like a recruiting pitch, but the structure of Swinney's program tends to keep people around. Venables has passed up potential head-coaching opportunities. So have co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott. Clemson has had its share of three-and-out star players -- Watson and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, to name two.

Lawrence, No. 14 on Mel Kiper's Big Board for ESPN, likely will be another, although he has tried to savor his time at Clemson and not stress out about the NFL.

"If you're thinking you need to get out of here in a hurry, you're not enjoying life as much," Lawrence said. "As a kid, you don't know what life brings you. That's your career at the next level, that's like your livelihood, things like that. Just coming in here, I'm enjoying college, enjoying my teammate's years, enjoying the culture and brotherhood. Hearing coaches who have been in the NFL, [they] talk about, not trying to rush life, just enjoying where you're at.

"All the other stuff can wait."

Wilkins, Ferrell and Bryant have seen the benefits of sticking around, even at a time where the number of early draft entries continues to rise, and more players are skipping bowls or choosing to start their draft preparation as early as possible. While they can't match their teammate Renfrow -- now in his fifth season at Clemson -- for longevity, they've been part of the most significant period in program history.

"We did it our way," Ferrell said. "Regardless of whatever success we have, regardless of whatever talent or what somebody said about us, we did it our way. We've kind of grown up and grown old together."