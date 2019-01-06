Bryce Turner, a redshirt sophomore cornerback for California, died Saturday, the school announced. He was 19.

Today, we lost a beloved member of our #CalFamily.



Rest in Peace Bryce Turner. You'll be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j8xCObyhCb — Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019

Turner was hospitalized near his home in Southern California on Dec. 30 after suffering what his family described as a "medical emergency." The school did not release a cause of death.

Turner, a transfer from Long Beach City College, played in one game for the Bears the past season after redshirting in 2017. He went to St. John Bosco High in Bellflower.