          Cal CB Bryce Turner dies at 19

          9:30 PM ET
          Kyle Bonagura
          Bryce Turner, a redshirt sophomore cornerback for California, died Saturday, the school announced. He was 19.

          Turner was hospitalized near his home in Southern California on Dec. 30 after suffering what his family described as a "medical emergency." The school did not release a cause of death.

          Turner, a transfer from Long Beach City College, played in one game for the Bears the past season after redshirting in 2017. He went to St. John Bosco High in Bellflower.

