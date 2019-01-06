Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown announced Sunday that he will return to school for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft.
"After talking with my family and coaches I have decided to return to Auburn for my final season. I want to leave Auburn with my degree and a championship. I can feel the momentum," he wrote in an Instagram post.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Brown No. 5 among defensive tackles who might be available in the NFL draft. He is ranked No. 2 among DTs by ESPN's Todd McShay.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Brown had 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks for Auburn, which finished 8-5 this season and crushed Purdue 63-14 in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.