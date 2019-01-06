        <
        >

          Derrick Brown putting off draft to return to Auburn for senior year

          2:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown announced Sunday that he will return to school for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft.

          "After talking with my family and coaches I have decided to return to Auburn for my final season. I want to leave Auburn with my degree and a championship. I can feel the momentum," he wrote in an Instagram post.

          ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Brown No. 5 among defensive tackles who might be available in the NFL draft. He is ranked No. 2 among DTs by ESPN's Todd McShay.

          The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Brown had 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks for Auburn, which finished 8-5 this season and crushed Purdue 63-14 in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices