        <
        >

          College Football Playoff National Championship picks from ESPN experts

          play
          Pollack: Lawrence has 'to be phenomenal' vs. Alabama (2:02)

          David Pollack joins SportsCenter to break down the CFP National Championship and explains why Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has to be at his best. (2:02)

          6:59 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          ESPN reporters pick the winners of the College Football Playoff National Championship when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 2 Clemson on Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (8 ET, ESPN).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices