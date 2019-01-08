        <
          Matthew McConaughey finally gives Texas' Breckyn Hager a haircut

          10:00 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager vowed he was going to wait until the Longhorns won a Big 12 championship before cutting off his golden locks. After three years, Hager stood true to his word, as his hair grew past his shoulders, while the Longhorns failed to capture that elusive title.

          After falling to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game, Hager is still looking for that conference title. But after Texas knocked off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl for one of the program's biggest victories this decade, Hager decided it was finally time for the scissors.

          Texas coach Tom Herman, never a fan of Hager's hair, has said he wanted to be the one to cut it. As an alternative, he even suggested that everyone on the team "get a snip" at it.

          Instead, Hager enlisted Texas' most famous superfan -- Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey -- as his barber. And as proof, McConaughey held up Hager's sliced off mane in a photo posted Monday on Hager's Instagram.

          Hager has said that he wanted to donate his hair to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for children in need due to medical conditions that have caused them to permanently lose their hair.

          4 years of growth

          boom. new beginning

