DELTONA, Fla. -- Authorities said a Florida man has been charged with making death threats against the mother of Tyler Trent, a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died Jan. 1.

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office news release said John Matthew Pinkham, 39, was arrested Monday at a Deltona, Florida, home and charged with making written threats to kill or injure.

Editor's Picks Purdue superfan Trent dies of cancer at 20 Tyler Trent, who had a rare form of bone cancer, died on Tuesday. The former Purdue University student was 20 years old.

Detectives say Pinkham made multiple posts using an alias on Tyler Trent's Facebook page after news of the former Purdue student's death. Authorities said the posts included threats of violence at a vigil scheduled for this week at the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.

Trent's battle with bone cancer drew national attention and helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research. He was 20.

Pinkham was being held on $10,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.