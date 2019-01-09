Tennessee has reached an agreement with Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to become the Vols' new offensive coordinator, and a formal announcement is expected Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

GoVols247 first reported Tuesday that Chaney was expected to be named Tennessee's offensive coordinator barring unforeseen circumstances.

This will be Chaney's second stint at Tennessee. He was the Vols' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for four seasons from 2009 to '12, and worked under both Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley. Sources told ESPN that Chaney, 56, is expected to become one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the country with his new deal at Tennessee.

Chaney replaces Tyson Helton, who left Tennessee after one season to become the head coach at Western Kentucky.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt also spoke with then-Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, former Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada, new Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, new Kansas offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and Steve Sarkisian, who was recently let go as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator, about the job.

Chaney just finished his third season as Georgia's offensive coordinator. He will be Tennessee's fourth different offensive coordinator in as many years.

Chaney directed a Georgia offense that led the SEC in rushing (238.8 yards) and ranked No. 2 in scoring (37.9 points), No. 5 in total offense (464.9 yards) and No. 8 in passing (226.1 yards) this past season.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.