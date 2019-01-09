        <
          Clemson's Trayvon Mullen and Tre Lamar declare for NFL draft

          3:19 PM ET
          Andrea Adelson
          The exodus of top Clemson underclassmen has begun, with cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar both declaring for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

          Mullen, rated Mel Kiper's No. 5 cornerback, started 14 games this season for the national champions and had a big performance in the championship game against Alabama, with six tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He was a second-team All-ACC selection.

          Lamar, rated the No. 9 inside linebacker prospect, finished second on the team, with 85 tackles, and also was a second-team All-ACC selection. Both were indispensable parts of a Clemson defense that ranked No. 5 in the nation and shut down its two playoff opponents, Notre Dame and Alabama, holding them to a combined 19 points.

          Clemson is still awaiting word from junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was suspended for the playoffs after a positive drug test. He's currently projected as a first-round pick. Clemson already is losing the rest of its starting defensive line as Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant are all seniors.

