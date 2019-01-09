The exodus of top Clemson underclassmen has begun, with cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar both declaring for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

Thank You, Clemson Family 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ZdDXiRh9QF — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) January 9, 2019

Mullen, rated Mel Kiper's No. 5 cornerback, started 14 games this season for the national champions and had a big performance in the championship game against Alabama, with six tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He was a second-team All-ACC selection.

Editor's Picks The most important recruit for every Way-Too-Early Top 25 team Lincoln Riley has produced back-to-back Heisman winners. Now he gets a crack at Spencer Rattler, the top freshman QB recruit in the country.

Lamar, rated the No. 9 inside linebacker prospect, finished second on the team, with 85 tackles, and also was a second-team All-ACC selection. Both were indispensable parts of a Clemson defense that ranked No. 5 in the nation and shut down its two playoff opponents, Notre Dame and Alabama, holding them to a combined 19 points.

Clemson is still awaiting word from junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was suspended for the playoffs after a positive drug test. He's currently projected as a first-round pick. Clemson already is losing the rest of its starting defensive line as Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant are all seniors.