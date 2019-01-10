Stanford landed its highest ranked commitment since 2012 on Wednesday when 2020 offensive lineman Myles Hinton committed to the Cardinal.

Hinton is the No. 8-ranked prospect overall, supplanting offensive lineman Andrus Peat, ranked No. 9 in 2012, as the highest ranked commit for the program in the past nine recruiting classes.

"The deciding factor was just a feeling," Hinton said. "I went to visit this past fall and I felt like I needed to be there."

Hinton is the son of former All-Pro offensive lineman Chris Hinton, and the younger brother of Chris Hinton Jr., who signed with Michigan in the 2019 class as a defensive lineman, ranked No. 42 overall.

Myles had an offer from Michigan to join his brother, but decided to go down his own path and chose Stanford over the Wolverines and a few other programs.

"It's a good education and good football," Hinton said. "Personally, I preferred Stanford over Michigan, though."

The 6-foot-6, 323-pound lineman from Norcross, Georgia, is the second commitment for Stanford in the 2020 class. He joins ESPN junior 300 wide receiver Bryce Farrell, the No. 194-ranked recruit.