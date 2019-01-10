Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source. The redshirt freshman is not obligated to transfer by entering the portal, but it allows other programs to contact him to gauge his interest if he chooses to leave the Buckeyes.

The decision comes only six days after Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State. Fields was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2018 class and is reportedly petitioning the NCAA for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility with the Buckeyes.

Martell redshirted his freshman season before backing up Dwayne Haskins in 2018. He completed 23 passes for 269 yards and 1 touchdown while rushing for 128 yards with 2 touchdowns in his backup role.

While going through the recruiting process, Martell committed to Washington in eighth grade, decommitted and eventually committed to Texas A&M before flipping that decision to Ohio State.

Miami is one school, according to a source, that could have interest in the Las Vegas native.

If Martell does transfer, he will have three more years of eligibility and, unless granted a waiver, will have to sit out the 2019 season.

After Ohio State's 28-23 victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Martell said the reason he hadn't transferred in the past was because of his love for his teammates.

"I'm going to be honest, that's what's really kept me here to this point," he said.

"There's probably a ton of other schools I could be starting for right now," Martell added, pointing to the success that former Buckeyes quarterback Joe Burrow had at LSU.

"Joe leaves, only gets one summer with a team and there he is a starting quarterback for a top SEC program," he said.