Highly rated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will return to Missouri for his junior season, he announced Thursday.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. last month ranked Okwuegbunam as the No. 6. draft-eligible tight end. But "Albert O," as he's commonly known, said in a statement on Twitter that he is not yet prepared to leave school.
"I wouldn't trade being a Mizzou Tiger for anything and I won't," Okwuegbunam wrote. "Can't wait to get back to work, we're coming for it all next season!!"
One more year of catches like these from @albertok1234 #MIZ #ShowMe 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/sSshFJEoox— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) January 10, 2019
Listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Okwuegbunam tied for the most touchdown catches in the nation by a tight end in 2017 with 11 as a redshirt freshman. He caught six touchdowns in nine games this past season while limited by a shoulder injury.
Although Missouri will lose quarterback Drew Lock to the draft, the Tigers will feature former Clemson star Kelly Bryant next season.