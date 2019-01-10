Albert Okwuegbunam catches his third touchdown of the game to give Missouri a 55-27 lead over Memphis. (0:27)

Highly rated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam ‏will return to Missouri for his junior season, he announced Thursday.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. last month ranked Okwuegbunam as the No. 6. draft-eligible tight end. But "Albert O," as he's commonly known, said in a statement on Twitter that he is not yet prepared to leave school.

"I wouldn't trade being a Mizzou Tiger for anything and I won't," Okwuegbunam wrote. "Can't wait to get back to work, we're coming for it all next season!!"

Listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Okwuegbunam tied for the most touchdown catches in the nation by a tight end in 2017 with 11 as a redshirt freshman. He caught six touchdowns in nine games this past season while limited by a shoulder injury.

Although Missouri will lose quarterback Drew Lock to the draft, the Tigers will feature former Clemson star Kelly Bryant next season.