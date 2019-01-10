Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving Tuscaloosa to join the coaching staff at Michigan, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN Thursday afternoon.

Gattis has specialized in coaching wide receivers during his first nine years of coaching at the college level. He will work as a co-offensive coordinator for the Wolverines, according to The Athletic, who first reported news of his hire.

Michigan did not have a coach with the offensive coordinator title on staff last season. Pep Hamilton, listed as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, played a big role in the Wolverines' offense and is still a member of the coaching staff. Gattis fills a vacancy left by Jim McElwain, who took the head-coaching job at Central Michigan after one year with the program.

Gattis coached at Penn State, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan before spending the 2018 season with Alabama.