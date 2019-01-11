        <
          Gators land grad transfer LB Jonathan Greenard from Louisville

          9:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Former Louisville linebacker Jonathan Greenard has enrolled at Florida as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play in 2019.

          The 6-foot-4, 263-pounder from Hiram, Georgia, missed most of last season because of a wrist injury sustained in the opener. He led the Cardinals with 15.5 tackles for loss in 2017, including a team-high seven sacks, and was named a team captain last season.

          Greenard played for current Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

          Greenard could help the Gators offset the loss of linebacker Vosean Joseph and perhaps pass-rushers Jachai Polite and CeCe Jefferson. Joseph and Polite left school early to enter the NFL draft. Jefferson was a senior.

          Joseph led Florida with 93 tackles, including four sacks, in 2018. Polite tied a school record with six forced fumbles and finished with 11 sacks, two shy of Alex Brown's school record set in 1999.

