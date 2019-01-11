        <
          LB Troy Dye back to Oregon for final season

          7:23 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Oregon is getting its leading tackler back for the 2019 season.

          Junior linebacker Troy Dye, who posted 115 tackles last season en route to earning second-team all-Pac-12 honors, announced in a tweet Thursday that he would return to the Ducks for his senior year.

          "I think I still have so much left to accomplish, and there is an opportunity to create something special in the year ahead," Dye wrote.

          Along with his triple-digit tackles, Dye also posted two sacks and an interception for the 9-4 Ducks.

          Dye had been listed as the No. 8 draft-eligible outside linebacker by ESPN's Todd McShay last month.

