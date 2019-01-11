The Miami Hurricanes have hired Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos as their new offensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.

Enos' departure to join the staff of new Miami coach Manny Diaz could increase the Hurricanes' chances of landing Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is likely to leave as a graduate transfer. Hurts has entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal and will consider Miami among other schools, sources told ESPN.

Enos spent the 2018 season on the Crimson Tide staff after three years as Arkansas' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The 50-year-old had been expected to take over as Alabama's primary offensive coordinator after the departures of Mike Locksley to Alabama and Josh Gattis to Michigan.

"Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I'm thrilled that he's now a Miami Hurricane," Diaz said in a statement. "Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football. And he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions. His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program."

Enos also has been head coach at Central Michigan and held coordinator posts at North Dakota State, Missouri State and Northern Michigan.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a program as rich in tradition as the University of Miami," Enos said in a statement. "Coach Diaz has a clear vision for this program as we move forward and it's an honor to help build the Hurricanes in his image. This was an opportunity I felt I couldn't pass up.

"I also want to express my sincere appreciation to Nick Saban and the Alabama program for giving me the opportunity to coach there this past season. I learned so much during my time there and I will always be grateful."

Diaz also had considered former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora and former Houston coach Major Applewhite for the offensive coordinator spot. He fired Miami's offensive staff from the 2018 season after being named head coach.

Alabama's offensive staff has lost four assistants since the CFP championship game loss to Clemson, as offensive line coach Brent Key departed for Georgia Tech. Running backs coach Joe Pannunzio and tight ends coach Jeff Banks, who also oversees special teams, are Saban's only remaining offensive assistants.