Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, is visiting Maryland on Friday and will also visit Miami this weekend, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Editor's Picks Hurricanes tab Bama QB coach Enos as new OC Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos is headed to Miami, where he will join Manny Diaz's staff as the Hurricanes' new offensive coordinator.

The junior and would-be graduate transfer, who was set to attend the Terps' basketball game against Indiana on Friday night, is also expected to draw interest from Oklahoma, sources told ESPN.

CaneSport.com was first to report that Hurts would visit Miami.

As a grad transfer, Hurts will be eligible to play next season.

The Houston native went 26-2 as a starting quarterback at Alabama before he was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Hurts still appeared in all but two games as a backup, completing 51-of-70 pass attempts for 765 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

A big reason Hurts is entertaining Maryland is his connection with new head coach Mike Locksley, who was Hurts' offensive coordinator at Alabama this past season.

Miami announced Friday that it had hired Dan Enos -- Hurts' quarterbacks coach at Alabama -- as the Hurricanes' offensive coordinator.