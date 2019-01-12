Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debate if it's more likely that Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence wins two Heisman trophies or three national championships. (1:53)

Newly crowned national champion Clemson will visit the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

"I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th," Trump wrote. "What a game, what a coach, what a team!"

Coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers previously visited Trump at the White House after defeating Alabama to win the CFP title in 2017. This year's trip was organized much faster than Clemson's last ceremony in Washington, which was not set until May and took place June 12.

Swinney also visited former President Bill Clinton at the White House in 1993, after his Alabama team won the national championship in his senior year.

Clemson became the first team in history to go 15-0 after beating Alabama 44-16 on Monday to reclaim the title, after the Crimson Tide won the championship over Georgia a year ago.

The White House visit will come after the Tigers host a victory parade through downtown Clemson on Saturday morning.