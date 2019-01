Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was arrested Friday on a charge of public intoxication, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office records.

Ray's bond was set at $500. No other details of the arrest were immediately available, and the Crimson Tide have not publicly commented on the incident.

Ray, a sophomore, played in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season, posting 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks.