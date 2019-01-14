As of Oct. 15, 2018, a change in the NCAA transfer rules allows student-athletes to enter their name into a "transfer portal," allowing other schools to initiate contact.

This allows players to publicly seek a new school without being blocked by their coaches or administrators. However, such a move doesn't come without risks. Players who have not graduated still have to sit out a year to become eligible after transferring, unless they are approved for a hardship waiver.

And schools are now allowed to cancel or reduce financial aid at the end of the semester once the notification of transfer is signed, and they are under no obligation to keep the player on the roster. They can effectively revoke the player's scholarship for officially shopping around.

So, just like in science fiction movies, once you enter the portal, there is a chance you won't return. Here are the players who have publicly announced they are taking the leap this year, along with schools they are leaving and the schools they've chosen.

Quarterback

After Justin Fields announced he was transferring to Ohio State from Georgia, Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell entered his name into the transfer portal. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Undecided

Running back

James Gilbert, Ball State to Kansas State

Undecided

Wide receiver

A.D. Miller, Oklahoma to Illinois

K.J. Osborn, Buffalo to Miami

Jeff Thomas, Miami to Illinois

Undecided

Tight end

Tyler Davis, UConn to Georgia Tech

Luke Ford, Georgia to Illinois

Jalen Harris, Auburn to Colorado

Undecided

Offensive line

Nathan Eldridge, Arizona to Oregon State

Tommy Kennedy, Butler to Miami

Undecided

Defensive line

Undecided

Linebacker

Drew Singleton, Michigan to Rutgers

Undecided

Defensive back

Bubba Bolden, USC to Miami (via junior college)

Jonathan Greenard, Duke to UCF

Isaiah Humphries, Penn State to Cal

Undecided