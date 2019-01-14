As of Oct. 15, 2018, a change in the NCAA transfer rules allows student-athletes to enter their name into a "transfer portal," allowing other schools to initiate contact.
This allows players to publicly seek a new school without being blocked by their coaches or administrators. However, such a move doesn't come without risks. Players who have not graduated still have to sit out a year to become eligible after transferring, unless they are approved for a hardship waiver.
And schools are now allowed to cancel or reduce financial aid at the end of the semester once the notification of transfer is signed, and they are under no obligation to keep the player on the roster. They can effectively revoke the player's scholarship for officially shopping around.
So, just like in science fiction movies, once you enter the portal, there is a chance you won't return. Here are the players who have publicly announced they are taking the leap this year, along with schools they are leaving and the schools they've chosen.
Quarterback
Kelly Bryant, Clemson to Missouri
Justin Fields, Georgia to Ohio State
Ben Hicks, SMU to Arkansas
Johnny Langan, Boston College to Rutgers
Devon Modster, UCLA to Cal
Riley Neal, Ball State to Vanderbilt
Shawn Robinson, TCU to Missouri
Jordan Travis, Louisville to Florida State
Jack Tuttle, Utah to Indiana
Undecided
Ross Bowers, Cal
Jalen Hurts, Alabama
De'Andre Johnson, FAU
Austin Kendall, Oklahoma
Tate Martell, Ohio State
Johnny Pabst, Indiana
Ty Storey, Arkansas
Running back
James Gilbert, Ball State to Kansas State
Undecided
Trey Sneed, Rutgers to Fordham
Greg Bell, Nebraska
Riley Burt, BYU
Mitch McNutt, Illinois
Craig Nelson, Indiana
Ikechukwu Ogwuegbu, Maryland
Amir Rasul, Florida State
Wide receiver
A.D. Miller, Oklahoma to Illinois
K.J. Osborn, Buffalo to Miami
Jeff Thomas, Miami to Illinois
Undecided
Irvin Charles, Penn State
Charlie Fessler, Northwestern
Benaiah Franklin, Purdue
Carmoni Green, Illinois
Justin McGriff, Nebraska
Keith Mixon, Mississippi State
Sean Savoy, Virginia Tech
Tight end
Tyler Davis, UConn to Georgia Tech
Luke Ford, Georgia to Illinois
Jalen Harris, Auburn to Colorado
Undecided
Austin Dorris, Indiana
Lou Dorsey, Illinois
Branden Hohenstein, Nebraska
Eli Wolf, Tennessee
Offensive line
Nathan Eldridge, Arizona to Oregon State
Tommy Kennedy, Butler to Miami
Undecided
Zeke Martin, Illinois
R.J. Proctor, Virginia
Drew Richmond, Tennessee
Reuben Unije, Illinois
Defensive line
Darrion Daniels, Oklahoma State to Nebraska
Miles Fox, Old Dominion to Wake Forest
Cameron Goode, Virginia Tech to UCF
Jonathan Greenard, Louisville to Florida
Aubrey Solomon, Michigan to Tennessee
Undecided
Zach Abercrumbia, Rice
Malik Barrow Ohio State
Trevon Hill, Virginia Tech
Linebacker
Drew Singleton, Michigan to Rutgers
Undecided
Oluwole Betiku Jr., USC
Dae'Lun Darien, Penn State
Rico Kearney, Virginia Tech
Aaron Mends, Iowa
Jaelan Phillips, UCLA
Guy Thomas, Nebraska
Defensive back
Bubba Bolden, USC to Miami (via junior college)
Jonathan Greenard, Duke to UCF
Isaiah Humphries, Penn State to Cal
Undecided
Jarius Adams, Rutgers
Trey Creamer, Iowa
Zaire Jones, Vanderbilt
Qwuantrezz Knight, Maryland
Jack Leius, Minnesota
Marcus Lewis, Maryland
Bennett Williams, Illinois