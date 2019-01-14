        <
          Transfer portal: Players who have entered their names

          As of Oct. 15, 2018, a change in the NCAA transfer rules allows student-athletes to enter their name into a "transfer portal," allowing other schools to initiate contact.

          This allows players to publicly seek a new school without being blocked by their coaches or administrators. However, such a move doesn't come without risks. Players who have not graduated still have to sit out a year to become eligible after transferring, unless they are approved for a hardship waiver.

          And schools are now allowed to cancel or reduce financial aid at the end of the semester once the notification of transfer is signed, and they are under no obligation to keep the player on the roster. They can effectively revoke the player's scholarship for officially shopping around.

          So, just like in science fiction movies, once you enter the portal, there is a chance you won't return. Here are the players who have publicly announced they are taking the leap this year, along with schools they are leaving and the schools they've chosen.

