Charleston Southern has hired Notre Dame assistant Autry Denson as its head coach, the school announced Monday.

Denson, Notre Dame's all-time rushing leader, coached Fighting Irish running backs for the past four seasons. He will be introduced Wednesday morning in Charleston, South Carolina.

Denson, 42, set Notre Dame's career rushing record with 4,318 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns. He played four NFL seasons and a year in the CFL. After beginning his coaching career at Pope John Paul II High School in Florida, Denson entered college coaching with Bethune-Cookman in 2011 and coached running backs there and at Miami (Ohio) before joining Notre Dame's staff in 2015.

Denson replaces Mark Tucker, who resigned in December following two seasons with Charleston Southern.