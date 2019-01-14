Former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks is joining Arkansas as a graduate transfer, where he will reunite with coach Chad Morris.

Hicks, SMU's all-time passing leader, announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Hicks started two seasons under Morris at SMU before Morris left for the Arkansas job in December 2017. He set school records for career passing yards (9,081 yards), passing touchdowns (71), total offense (8,977 yards), completions (718) and touchdowns responsible for (74), while starting 33 games for the Mustangs. Hicks' best season came under Morris in 2017, when he passed for 3,569 yards and 33 touchdowns. He briefly lost the starting job this past season, and SMU plans to hold an open competition at quarterback this spring.

Ty Storey, who started nine games for Arkansas in 2018 and led the team in every passing category, recently entered the NCAA transfer portal and is not expected to return to the Razorbacks.