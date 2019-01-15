KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tee Martin is returning to his alma mater, where he quarterbacked Tennessee to a national championship 20 years ago.

Martin, the former USC offensive coordinator, has reached an agreement with coach Jeremy Pruitt to join the Vols' offensive staff, sources told ESPN. Contract details and his title are still being finalized. An official announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Martin will be paid by USC for the next two years.

He chose to return to Tennessee after weighing several opportunities, including various roles at Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Maryland and Vanderbilt.

Martin, 40, had been a member of USC's staff since 2012, when he went there under Lane Kiffin, but he was part of a staff purge by USC coach Clay Helton following this past season, in which the Trojans finished 5-7. Martin was named USC's offensive coordinator in 2016, and USC won the Rose Bowl in 2016 and the Pac-12 championship in 2017.

USC's 2017 Pac-12 championship team finished 13th nationally in total offense under Martin, with an average of 484.1 yards per game, but USC dipped to 84th in total offense nationally this past season, after true freshman JT Daniels took over at quarterback for Sam Darnold.

In 2017, Martin was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football. He is widely recognized as one of the best recruiters in the country.

Martin played at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer, who is now the school's athletic director. Martin replaced Peyton Manning as Tennessee's quarterback in 1998 and led the Vols to a 13-0 record and their first national championship in nearly 50 years.