Former Notre Dame starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush is joining Central Florida as a graduate transfer for the 2019 season, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

Wimbush, from Teaneck, New Jersey, started 12 games at quarterback for the Fighting Irish in 2017 and the first three games this past season. He was replaced by Ian Book, who helped guide the Irish to a 12-0 record in the regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Wimbush replaced an injured Book on Nov. 10 in Notre Dame's home finale against Florida State and threw three touchdowns passes and two interceptions with 68 rushing yards in a 42-13 victory.

He also reportedly considered Penn State as a transfer destination.

Wimbush, who can play this upcoming season, will probably compete with UCF rising sophomore Darriel Mack Jr. for the starting job this coming season. It is unknown when Knights star quarterback McKenzie Milton, who threw for 2,663 yards with 25 touchdowns this past season, will be fully recovered from a devastating knee injury he suffered late in the 2018 season.

Mack started three games for UCF in Milton's absence last season. He threw for 619 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the season.

"Coach [Josh] Heupel appears to be very confident in how he can coach Brandon," Wimbush's mother, Heather, told ESPN. "I like his approach and he certainly has proven success as both a quarterback coach and player."

Wimbush completed 51 percent of his passes for 2,606 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 1,155 yards with 16 scores in 20 games at Notre Dame.

In 2017, he guided the Irish to four wins over teams that finished in the AP top 25 and set a school single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 207 against Boston College and a single-season mark for rushing touchdowns by a QB with 14.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren and Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.