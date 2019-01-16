Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton, who initially intended to transfer to UTEP, will transfer to TCU, he announced Tuesday.

Delton, a running quarterback, put up 734 yards on the ground and 1,191 through the air as a part-time starter for the Wildcats over the past two seasons. Skylar Thompson eventually won the starting job away from Delton early in the 2018 season.

The Horned Frogs lost 2018 starter Shawn Robinson to injury, then to transfer, as Robinson left for Missouri. Mike Collins, who took over for Robinson midway through the season, is battling back himself from a season-ending leg injury.