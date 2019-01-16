Wide receiver Jeff Thomas is headed back to Miami, giving a Hurricanes team under new leadership a major playmaker on offense.

Thomas, who led Miami with 563 receiving yards this past season, announced via Instagram that he would be returning to the Canes rather than transferring to Illinois.

Editor's Picks Hurricanes tab Bama QB coach Enos as new OC Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos is headed to Miami, where he will join Manny Diaz's staff as the Hurricanes' new offensive coordinator.

In his post, Thomas thanked Illinois for the opportunity and asked that people respect his decision to remain at Miami.

The sophomore wide receiver last month announced he would transfer to Illinois, closer to his home in East St. Louis, Illinois. But rumors recently surfaced that he was considering a return because Miami had a new head coach in Manny Diaz and a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos.

Thomas told The (Champaign) News-Gazette on Monday he was on his way to Illinois' campus, saying, "I'm really excited to get started at Illinois." But he instead will return to Miami.

Thomas had clashed with former Miami coach Mark Richt, who retired days after Thomas announced his transfer to Illinois.

The wideout has 52 receptions for 937 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons with the Canes. He also averaged 24.6 yards on punt returns and 26 yards on kick returns in 2018.

ESPN rated Thomas as the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 55 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class.