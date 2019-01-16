Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has committed to play his senior season at the University of Oklahoma.

He announced his decision Wednesday via a story on The Players Tribune.

As a graduate transfer, Hurts is eligible to play immediately.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will play his senior season at Oklahoma as a grad transfer. AP Photo/John Amis

Hurts entered the transfer portal last week and took his first official visit to Maryland on Friday. He visited Oklahoma on Saturday and Miami on Sunday.

Hurts also drew interest from a number of other programs, sources told ESPN, including Auburn, Tennessee, Utah, UCLA, Florida State and Ohio State.

The Houston native went 26-2 as a starting quarterback at Alabama before he was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Editor's Picks Sources: OU QB's potential transfer hits snag Oklahoma is blocking quarterback Austin Kendall from being immediately eligible at West Virginia as a graduate transfer next season, sources told ESPN.

Hurts still appeared in all but two games as a backup. All told, he completed 51 of 70 passes for 765 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions as the backup. He also rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

During his two seasons as the starter, Hurts won an SEC Offensive Player of the Year award and threw for a combined 4,861 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, to go along with 1,809 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.

Oklahoma has had success with transfer quarterbacks in the past as both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray went on to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the program into the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, most recently losing in the semifinal round to Alabama in the Capital One Orange Bowl in December.