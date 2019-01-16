Former USC assistant coach Todd McNair has been granted a new trial in his long-standing defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Frederick Shaller issued an order for a new trial Wednesday morning, citing insufficient evidence to justify the original verdict and implied bias from a juror.

Editor's Picks Source: Bucs hire former USC RB coach McNair Former USC running-backs coach Todd McNair, who spent the past seven years fighting the NCAA over the Reggie Bush scandal and lost, has been hired to the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

In May, a jury in Los Angeles ruled in favor of the NCAA following a three-week defamation trial stemming from McNair's involvement in the Reggie Bush extra benefits scandal. Last week, McNair was hired as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Shaller ruled the jury answered a special jury verdict question incorrectly, which triggered a victory for the NCAA.

"In the court's judgment, no reasonable trier of fact could have made the determination that answer to Special Verdict Question 3 should be 'NO,'" Shaller wrote.

Shaller also ruled the jury foreperson, an attorney, should not have been able to participate on the jury due to an implied bias. The juror's law firm, Latham & Watkins, was part of the NCAA's legal team on the McNair case. He did not work on the case, didn't work in the same office as the firm's lawyers that did and professed impartiality, but that didn't matter to the judge.

"Permitting Juror No. 2 to remain on the jury and participate in deliberations and the verdict resulted a miscarriage of justice and in Plaintiff being deprived of a fair trial," Shaller wrote. "Without Juror No. 2, it is likely a different outcome would have resulted."

In 2010, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions issued a report that concluded McNair "knew or should have known" that Bush was engaged in violations with a would-be agent while playing for USC, and McNair "provided false and misleading information to the enforcement staff." As a result, it issued McNair a one-year show-cause penalty and one-year recruiting ban that McNair's attorney, argued ended his career as a high-level coach.

McNair has not coached at the high school or professional level since his tenure at USC ended after the 2009 season. He was an assistant high school coach in Southern California this fall.