MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers renewed football coach Paul Chryst's five-year contract through January 2024 on Friday.

Chryst is entering his fifth season with the Badgers, who wrapped up a relatively disappointing season at 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) with a dominating 35-3 win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Miami.

He is 42-12 at Wisconsin and the Badgers won consecutive Big Ten West titles before falling short this past season.

Wisconsin is looking forward to having standout running back Jonathan Taylor back for his junior year next season. Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown in the bowl win over the Hurricanes and topped the 2,000-yard mark for the season.