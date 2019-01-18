AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State rehired Tom Manning as its offensive coordinator on Friday.

Manning, who spent last season on the staff of the Indianapolis Colts, is returning to Ames to run the Cyclones offense under fourth-year coach Matt Campbell.

Manning was Iowa State's coordinator in 2016 and 2017. The Cyclones went 8-5 last season without an official coordinator.

Iowa State also hired former West Virginia assistant Mario Caponi to work with the secondary and that wide receivers coach Bryan Gasser has been fired.