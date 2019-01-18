        <
        >

          Former Georgia DB Deangelo Gibbs transferring to Tennessee

          7:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deangelo Gibbs is transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers.

          Gibbs tweeted Friday that "I am 100% committed to giving everything I have to the #VolNation."

          The Tennessee football program's official Twitter account sent out a tweet with Gibbs in a Tennessee uniform along with the message "Welcome To Rocky Top."

          Gibbs, who is listed as 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, played seven games for Georgia as a sophomore this past season and made seven tackles. He appeared in six games as a freshman in 2017 and made three tackles.

          Georgia coach Kirby Smart had announced during the early signing period last month that Gibbs was "not currently with the team" without providing more details.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices