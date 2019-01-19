BRIGHAM CITY, Utah -- A jury Friday found a former Utah State University football player guilty of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college.

The jury convicted 25-year-old Torrey Green of five counts of rape, one charge of object rape, a count of forcible sexual abuse and one charge of misdemeanor sexual battery, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News reported.

The jury deliberated for about 16 hours over two days, the newspapers reported.

Former Utah State player Torrey Green testifies during his rape trial in Brigham City, Utah. He was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting six women while in college. Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Green broke down in tears as the verdict was read. He was accused of sexually assaulting the women when he was a student from 2013 to 2015.

Green was waived by the Atlanta Falcons during training camp in 2016 when the team learned of the allegations against the undrafted free agent.

"We don't want anybody connected to the organization who has those kinds of accusations around them," team owner Arthur Blank said at the time.

Deputy Cache County Attorney Spencer Walsh says the jury's verdict shows the women were believed.

"There were convictions for all six of these survivors," Walsh said after the verdicts were read. "We're very happy about that. They were believed."

Walsh said during closing arguments Thursday that it's impossible that six women who don't know one another other could come forward with similar accounts of alleged sexual assault by Green.

Green's attorney Skye Lazaro countered that Green had consensual sex with four of the women, and that two occurrences never happened. Lazaro told the jury that "hooking up" with women and having one-night stands isn't illegal.

The trial lasted nearly two weeks. Sentencing is scheduled for March 27.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.