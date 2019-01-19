The university presidents for both Texas and Texas A&M told the Austin American-Statesman on Friday that they're "supportive" of renewing the rivalry between the two football teams.

The Aggies and Longhorns haven't played each other since 2011, when Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC.

"It's a storied rivalry," Texas president Greg Fenves said during the interview with the Statesman. "We've told our ADs to figure out a plan and bring it to us."

Yet while both voiced support, they pointed out obstacles in bringing the game back.

"You have to get the weekend that coincides and works together," said Texas A&M president Michael Young. "It is complicated. Our schedules don't match very well. They have nonconference games in the beginning; we have ours interspersed more throughout the season. All of this makes it very hard to schedule."

Neither president offered a timetable for bringing the rivalry back, either.

"There are some real practical and contractual issues with scheduling nonconference games," Fenves said. "The SEC is different from the Big 12. We have nonconference games scheduled 10 years out."