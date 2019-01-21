PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers has named Maryland's Andy Buh its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Coach Chris Ash announced the hiring Monday. Buh, who spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Maryland, replaces Jay Niemann. Niemann had been the Scarlet Knights' defensive coordinator since Ash took over the program three years ago.

Rutgers went 1-11 this past season and the defense was ranked among the worst in the country. Ash took over more of the defensive play-calling in the second half of the season.

Maryland ranked fifth in the Big Ten in takeaways (23) and sixth in passing yards allowed (206.5). The defense was second in the conference and fifth nationally with 18 interceptions.

Ash and Buh were on the same staff at Wisconsin in 2012, when Buh coached linebackers under a defensive group led by Ash.

Buh previously served as the defensive coordinator at Stanford, Nevada and California. He joined Maryland from Kentucky, where he served as outside linebackers coach in 2015 and was promoted to special teams coordinator.