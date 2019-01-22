Cornerback Shilo Sanders, No. 287 in the ESPN 300, will play college football in the SEC.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders committed to South Carolina on Tuesday night over offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Colorado State and others after making a second visit to Columbia over the weekend.

The 6-foot, 178-pound physical corner, who can also play nickel or safety, made an official visit to South Carolina in mid-October, and the Gamecocks immediately jumped to the top of Sanders' list of schools. He returned last weekend for an unofficial visit with family members so his entire family could build a relationship with coach Will Muschamp and staff before committing.

Sanders, who played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, joins a talented class of secondary prospects for South Carolina. Cornerback Cameron Smith is a member of the ESPN 300, while cornerback John Dixon recovered well from a knee injury to regain attention from a number of SEC and ACC programs before signing with South Carolina in December.

The Gamecocks had the No. 23-ranked class prior to Sanders' pledge, which now gives the SEC East program five ESPN 300s and 11 four-star prospects, headlined by defensive ends Zacch Pickens and Joseph Anderson, quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Smith.

South Carolina has a chance to finish in the top 20 of the class rankings if ESPN 300 defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells were to pick the Gamecocks over Penn State and Alabama, and safety Jammie Robinson were to pick South Carolina over Tennessee. Four-star Mississippi State verbal Darius Washington is also considering South Carolina, as well as Florida State.