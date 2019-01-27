Oklahoma State has hired Princeton's Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator, making him the second consecutive coach from college football's lower divisions to take over the Cowboys' offense.

Gleeson coordinated the highest-scoring offense in the FCS in 2018; Princeton set an Ivy League record with 470 points. Princeton ranked second in the FCS in scoring in 2017.

He succeeds Mike Yurcich, who spent the past six seasons as Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy hired Yurcich from Division II Shippensburg University. Yurcich left earlier this month to become quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Ohio State.

"We are excited to have Sean join our staff," Gundy said in a prepared statement. "He comes with expertise in quarterback play. Both his offenses the last two years have dominated the Ivy League and have produced two different quarterbacks who were named Ivy League Player of the Year."

Princeton averaged 36.9 points during Gleeson's six seasons on staff.

Sources said Oklahoma State also pursued Todd Monken, a former offensive coordinator at the school who elected to remain in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was another option, and he's a candidate for the coordinator vacancy at USC, according to sources.