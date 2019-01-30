Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Wednesday that he will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal, continuing a recent wave of players transferring out of the program.

Hooker spent his career at Virginia Tech as a backup, but with former starting quarterback Josh Jackson also announcing his intention to transfer, Virginia Tech is left thin at the position headed into spring practice.

Virginia Tech has now had five players announce transfer decisions over the past week. Going back to this past summer, 10 players have decided to transfer out of the program.

Coach Justin Fuente released a statement last week addressing the rash of departures.

"I'm very excited about the character and the talent of the young men on our team and remain enthused about the potential of this football team for 2019 and beyond," Fuente said. "We will continue working hard to get better, myself and our entire staff included."

Hooker, a redshirt freshman, is not a grad transfer and would have to sit out a season at his new school. With Hooker and Jackson gone, Virginia Tech is left with Ryan Willis and Quincy Patterson as the primary players competing to win the starting quarterback job.